FIRST ALERT: Strong storms remain possible this afternoon

A First Alert remains for clusters of showers and storms to continue this afternoon. A few storms could reach strong or severe levels and produce wind gusts over 40 mph. There is also a threat for hail and a low end tornado threat. Besides a couple wind reports, most of the storms have behaved so far today.

After 7 p.m., the radar should gradually quiet down and there will just be a chance for spotty showers overnight. If you are going to say Free Friday Flicks, you’ll want to bring a chair to sit on since the ground is wet from earlier rain.

Scattered showers are in the forecast in the morning on Saturday and scattered late morning and early afternoon storms. By the evening, the radar should look much quieter. Drier and hotter weather takes over on Sunday and lingers into next week.

The chance for rain next week will range from the 20-30 percent range at this time. Temperatures will be in the 70s at night and 90s during the day. Muggy air will create feels like temperatures in the upper 90s and lower 100s.

