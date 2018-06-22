Jailed filmmaker in Russia loses 44 pounds on hunger strike - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Jailed filmmaker in Russia loses 44 pounds on hunger strike

(AP Photo, file). FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2015 file photo, Oleg Sentsov gestures as the verdict is delivered, as he stands behind bars at a court in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.

MOSCOW (AP) - A lawyer for a Ukrainian filmmaker who has been on hunger strike for more than a month in a Russian prison says his client has lost about 20 kilograms (44 pounds) and is severely weak.

Oleg Sentsov, a vehement opponent of Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, is serving a 20-year sentence on a conviction for planning terrorist acts. He denies the charges. Friday marked the 40th day of his hunger strike.

Lawyer Dmitry Dinze visited Sentsov on Friday and found him "very weak, very pale." He told The Associated Press that Sentsov is receiving vitamins and nutrients intravenously but has dropped from 97 kilograms (214 pounds) to about 77 kilograms (170 pounds).

Western nations have urged Sentsov's release. Dinze said the filmmaker will not request a pardon and insists on being released.

