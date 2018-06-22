CWS Semifinal: Oregon State routs Mississippi State 12-2 to force deciding game

Mississippi State is a win away from their first College World Series Finals in five years. Oregon State delayed the celebration for at least another day.

The Beavers scored 5 in the 2nd and 4 in the 7th to win 12-2.

Hunter Stovall got the Bulldogs off to a great start. His RBI double in the 1st gave MSU an early lead.

But it was the only time the Bulldogs led the Beavers. They equalized with a RBI of their own in the bottom of the 1st and took the lead in the 2nd.

Oppo ??!



Trevor Larnach was 3 for 4 with 3 RBI in the OSU victory. MSU starter Jacob Billingsley lasted just 1.1 innings, allowing 6 earned runs.

The Bulldogs and Beavers will have a winner take all matchup Saturday for a spot in the CWS Finals. Game time will depend on the result of Arkansas vs. Florida.

- 2pm start if Florida wins tonight (Gators would force if necessary game)

- 7pm start if Arkansas wins tonight (Razorbacks would advance to finals)

2018 College World Series

TD Ameritrade Park - Omaha, Nebraska

Saturday, June 16th

Mississippi State 1, Washington 0

North Carolina 8, Oregon State 6

Tuesday, June 19th

Mississippi State 12, North Carolina 2

- Winner's Bracket

Friday, June 22nd

Oregon State 12, Mississippi State 2 (TV: ESPN)

- CWS Semifinal

Friday, June 22nd

7:00pm: Arkansas vs. Florida (TV: ESPN)

- CWS Semifinal

Saturday, June 23rd

2pm or 7pm: Mississippi State vs. Oregon State (TV: ESPN)

- Winner advances to CWS Final

TBA: Arkansas vs. Florida (TV: ESPN)

- If Necessary (would be played in Gators win Friday)

2018 CWS Finals

Monday, June 25th 6:00pm: Game 1 (TV: ESPN)

Tuesday, June 26th 6:00pm: Game 2 (TV: ESPN)

Wednesday, June 27th 6:00pm: Game 3 (TV: ESPN) - If Necessary

