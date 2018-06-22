CWS Semifinal: Oregon State routs Mississippi State 12-2 to force deciding game

Mississippi State is a win away from their first College World Series Finals in five years. Oregon State delayed the celebration for at least another day.
The Beavers scored 5 in the 2nd and 4 in the 7th to win 12-2.
Hunter Stovall got the Bulldogs off to a great start. His RBI double in the 1st gave MSU an early lead.
Off the knee!@HailStateBB opens up the scoring with a two-out RBI double!#CWS pic.twitter.com/Fx8jNNStNa— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 22, 2018
But it was the only time the Bulldogs led the Beavers. They equalized with a RBI of their own in the bottom of the 1st and took the lead in the 2nd.
Oppo ??!— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 22, 2018
Rutschman takes a single the other way with the bases loaded to plate two more for @BeaverBaseball!#CWS pic.twitter.com/TNnXXIKI03
https://twitter.om/NCAACWS/status/1010254307134877696
TRIPLE.— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 22, 2018
TRIPLE.
TRIPLE.@BeaverBaseball is cruising now!#CWS pic.twitter.com/OXeqSdtqiD
Trevor Larnach was 3 for 4 with 3 RBI in the OSU victory. MSU starter Jacob Billingsley lasted just 1.1 innings, allowing 6 earned runs.
The Bulldogs and Beavers will have a winner take all matchup Saturday for a spot in the CWS Finals. Game time will depend on the result of Arkansas vs. Florida.
- 2pm start if Florida wins tonight (Gators would force if necessary game)
- 7pm start if Arkansas wins tonight (Razorbacks would advance to finals)
See more MSU College World Series coverage here: http://www.msnewsnow.com/category/245241/mississippi-state-southeastern-conference
2018 College World Series
TD Ameritrade Park - Omaha, Nebraska
Saturday, June 16th
Mississippi State 1, Washington 0
North Carolina 8, Oregon State 6
Tuesday, June 19th
Mississippi State 12, North Carolina 2
- Winner's Bracket
Friday, June 22nd
Oregon State 12, Mississippi State 2 (TV: ESPN)
- CWS Semifinal
Friday, June 22nd
7:00pm: Arkansas vs. Florida (TV: ESPN)
- CWS Semifinal
Saturday, June 23rd
2pm or 7pm: Mississippi State vs. Oregon State (TV: ESPN)
- Winner advances to CWS Final
TBA: Arkansas vs. Florida (TV: ESPN)
- If Necessary (would be played in Gators win Friday)
2018 CWS Finals
Monday, June 25th 6:00pm: Game 1 (TV: ESPN)
Tuesday, June 26th 6:00pm: Game 2 (TV: ESPN)
Wednesday, June 27th 6:00pm: Game 3 (TV: ESPN) - If Necessary
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.