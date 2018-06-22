CWS Semifinal: Mississippi State/Oregon State in progress

Mississippi State is a win away from their first College World Series Finals in five years. Hunter Stovall got the Bulldogs off to a great start on Maroon Friday. His RBI double off the knee of the Oregon State RF put MSU out in front.

Off the knee!@HailStateBB opens up the scoring with a two-out RBI double!#CWS pic.twitter.com/Fx8jNNStNa — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 22, 2018

The Beavers equalized with a RBI of their own in the bottom of the 1st. MSU limited the damage in style, turning a wild double play.

But Oregon State surges with a 5-run 2nd inning. MSU responded with 1 in the 3rd. The Beavers lead 6-2. You can watch the game on ESPN.

Oppo ??!



Rutschman takes a single the other way with the bases loaded to plate two more for @BeaverBaseball!#CWS pic.twitter.com/TNnXXIKI03 — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 22, 2018

https://twitter.om/NCAACWS/status/1010254307134877696See more MSU College World Series coverage here: http://www.msnewsnow.com/category/245241/mississippi-state-southeastern-conference

2018 College World Series

TD Ameritrade Park - Omaha, Nebraska

Saturday, June 16th

Mississippi State 1, Washington 0

North Carolina 8, Oregon State 6

Tuesday, June 19th

Mississippi State 12, North Carolina 2

- Winner's Bracket

Friday, June 22nd

Mississippi State/Oregon State in progress (TV: ESPN)

- CWS Semifinal

Friday, June 22nd

7:00pm: Arkansas vs. Florida (TV: ESPN)

- CWS Semifinal

Saturday, June 23rd

TBA: Mississippi State vs. Oregon State (TV: ESPN)

- If Necessary (would be played if Beavers win Friday)

TBA: Arkansas vs. Florida (TV: ESPN)

- If Necessary (would be played in Gators win Friday)

2018 CWS Finals

Monday, June 25th 6:00pm: Game 1 (TV: ESPN)

Tuesday, June 26th 6:00pm: Game 2 (TV: ESPN)

Wednesday, June 27th 6:00pm: Game 3 (TV: ESPN) - If Necessary

