CWS Semifinal: Mississippi State/Oregon State in progress

Mississippi State is a win away from their first College World Series Finals in five years. Hunter Stovall got the Bulldogs off to a great start on Maroon Friday. His RBI double off the knee of the Oregon State RF put MSU out in front.
Off the knee!@HailStateBB opens up the scoring with a two-out RBI double!#CWS pic.twitter.com/Fx8jNNStNa— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 22, 2018
The Beavers equalized with a RBI of their own in the bottom of the 1st. MSU limited the damage in style, turning a wild double play.
HUGE play by @HailStateBB to limit the damage!— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 22, 2018
??????????#CWS pic.twitter.com/r1HCX6tmsu
But Oregon State surges with a 5-run 2nd inning. MSU responded with 1 in the 3rd. The Beavers lead 6-2. You can watch the game on ESPN.
Oppo ??!— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 22, 2018
Rutschman takes a single the other way with the bases loaded to plate two more for @BeaverBaseball!#CWS pic.twitter.com/TNnXXIKI03
https://twitter.om/NCAACWS/status/1010254307134877696See more MSU College World Series coverage here: http://www.msnewsnow.com/category/245241/mississippi-state-southeastern-conference
2018 College World Series
TD Ameritrade Park - Omaha, Nebraska
Saturday, June 16th
Mississippi State 1, Washington 0
North Carolina 8, Oregon State 6
Tuesday, June 19th
Mississippi State 12, North Carolina 2
- Winner's Bracket
Friday, June 22nd
Mississippi State/Oregon State in progress (TV: ESPN)
- CWS Semifinal
Friday, June 22nd
7:00pm: Arkansas vs. Florida (TV: ESPN)
- CWS Semifinal
Saturday, June 23rd
TBA: Mississippi State vs. Oregon State (TV: ESPN)
- If Necessary (would be played if Beavers win Friday)
TBA: Arkansas vs. Florida (TV: ESPN)
- If Necessary (would be played in Gators win Friday)
2018 CWS Finals
Monday, June 25th 6:00pm: Game 1 (TV: ESPN)
Tuesday, June 26th 6:00pm: Game 2 (TV: ESPN)
Wednesday, June 27th 6:00pm: Game 3 (TV: ESPN) - If Necessary
