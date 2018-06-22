2 charged with assaulting Pelham police officers - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

2 charged with assaulting Pelham police officers

Dominique Evans (Source: Pelham PD)
Terrance Conner (Source: Pelham PD)
PELHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Two people are charged with assaulting two Pelham officers Wednesday evening.

The officers responded to a domestic dispute on the side of Highway 31 and they were assaulted during the
investigation.

One suffered a non-life threatening injury.

The suspects are identified as Dominique Evans and Terrance Conner. 

Both are in the Shelby County Jail.

