Greater Birmingham Humane Society kicks off kindness campaign and adoption special

If you’re thinking about adding a pet to your family, now is the time. The Birmingham Humane Society is offering a one day only adoption special Saturday June 23rd.

“Starting this Saturday we have a ‘Clear the Shelter’ event, where we will try to clear all of our kennels and try to adopt all of our animals out. We have a special $21 dollar adoption price,” says Birmingham Humane Society Chief development officer Jennifer Sholund.

Shelter populations peak in the summer months. Right now more than two hundred dogs are being housed at the Birmingham Humane Society alone. There are cats, kittens, bunnies and more as well. The greatly reduced adoption fees are for any animal, and an effort to make room for other animals who inevitably will be coming to the shelter as summer wears on.

“Summer is our greatest impact time, we take in more animals that can care for. Which is why we want to clear the shelters this weekend so we can make room to care for more,” says Sholund.

If you can’t add an animal to your family right now, you can still help.

“You can bring in supplies, we always need blankets, towels dog food, we actually go through 1,000 pounds of food a day. 1,000 pounds a day! We always need cat and dog food, kitty litter. You can go online to donate money you can come in to Volunteer, we always need help walking dogs,” says Sholund.

Walking dogs and playing with cats is exactly what Volunteers and “Critter Campers” are doing at the shelter this summer. The children were actually running lemonade stands to help raise money for supplies too.

“Today is the first day of summer and we are asking everyone to start the summer off kind. Today we have had critter campers and Jr. volunteers hosting lemonade stands we’ve got businesses all over the community doing supply drives for us,” says Sholund.

If you aren’t sure if you’re ready for a new pet, you can come to the shelter and meet the animals.

“Just come on in, meet a dog, meet a cat, meet a kitten, meet a puppy. Get in a room an meet with them and cuddle them, that’s the best way to know if you’re ready,” Says Sholund.

You can also see photos of many of the dogs and cats up for adoption on the Greater Birmingham Humane Society’s Website.

The $21 dollar adoption special covers everything, including vaccinations, spay and neuter, and microchipping.

