Trout limited to DH with finger sprain as Angels host Jays

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Mike Trout will be the Los Angeles Angels' designated hitter for his 1,000th career game Thursday night because of a sprained right index finger.

The Angels don't expect to use Trout in the outfield during this four-game set against Toronto, but manager Mike Scioscia says the injury is not serious. Scioscia says it will not hinder Trout's ability to grip or swing the bat.

Trout is batting .448 with five home runs and 12 RBIs in June. During an eight-game hitting streak, Trout is 16 for 23 (.696).

Tyler Skaggs was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday because of tightness in his right hamstring. Left-hander John Lamb (0-0, 3.60 ERA) will take his place.

With 13 players already on the disabled list, including nine pitchers, Scioscia said the team wanted to be cautious with Skaggs. Scioscia says there was a chance Skaggs could start Sunday, "but he has to pitch, obviously, with no restrictions."

