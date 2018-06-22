Trout limited to DH with finger sprain as Angels host Jays - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Trout limited to DH with finger sprain as Angels host Jays

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout runs to first base after hitting a two-run single during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout runs to first base after hitting a two-run single during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif.
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Angels' Ian Kinsler, right, and Martin Maldonado celebrate after they scored on a single by Mike Trout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in ... (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Angels' Ian Kinsler, right, and Martin Maldonado celebrate after they scored on a single by Mike Trout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in ...
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout connects for a two-run single during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout connects for a two-run single during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif.

By DAN GREENSPAN
Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Mike Trout will be the Los Angeles Angels' designated hitter for his 1,000th career game Thursday night because of a sprained right index finger.

The Angels don't expect to use Trout in the outfield during this four-game set against Toronto, but manager Mike Scioscia says the injury is not serious. Scioscia says it will not hinder Trout's ability to grip or swing the bat.

Trout is batting .448 with five home runs and 12 RBIs in June. During an eight-game hitting streak, Trout is 16 for 23 (.696).

Tyler Skaggs was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday because of tightness in his right hamstring. Left-hander John Lamb (0-0, 3.60 ERA) will take his place.

With 13 players already on the disabled list, including nine pitchers, Scioscia said the team wanted to be cautious with Skaggs. Scioscia says there was a chance Skaggs could start Sunday, "but he has to pitch, obviously, with no restrictions."

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Drug spoon sculpture placed outside drugmaker headquarters

    Drug spoon sculpture placed outside drugmaker headquarters

    Friday, June 22 2018 1:27 PM EDT2018-06-22 17:27:27 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-06-22 17:48:48 GMT
    (Susan Dunne/Hartford Courant via AP). An 800-pound sculpture, titled "Purdue," created by artist Domenic Esposito is displayed outside the Connecticut headquarters of drugmaker Purdue Pharma, Friday, June 22, 2018, in Stamford, Conn. The sculpture was...(Susan Dunne/Hartford Courant via AP). An 800-pound sculpture, titled "Purdue," created by artist Domenic Esposito is displayed outside the Connecticut headquarters of drugmaker Purdue Pharma, Friday, June 22, 2018, in Stamford, Conn. The sculpture was...
    An 800-pound, nearly 11-foot-long steel sculpture of a bent and burned drug spoon has been placed in front of the Connecticut headquarters of drugmaker Purdue Pharma as part of an art protest against the opioid...More >>
    An 800-pound, nearly 11-foot-long steel sculpture of a bent and burned drug spoon has been placed in front of the Connecticut headquarters of drugmaker Purdue Pharma as part of an art protest against the opioid crisis.More >>

  • New flu vaccine only a little better than traditional shot

    New flu vaccine only a little better than traditional shot

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-06-20 17:24:00 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-06-22 17:48:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2018, file photo, a medical assistant at a community health center gives a patient a flu shot in Seattle. A newer kind of flu vaccine worked a little bit better in seniors this past winter than tr...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2018, file photo, a medical assistant at a community health center gives a patient a flu shot in Seattle. A newer kind of flu vaccine worked a little bit better in seniors this past winter than tr...
    Government study shows newer flu vaccine was only slightly more effective in seniors than traditional shots.More >>
    Government study shows newer flu vaccine was only slightly more effective in seniors than traditional shots.More >>

  • At least 3 "tender age" shelters set up for child migrants

    At least 3 "tender age" shelters set up for child migrants

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 9:12 PM EDT2018-06-20 01:12:25 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-06-22 17:48:42 GMT
    Nicole Hernandez, of the Mexican state of Guerrero, holds on to her mother as they wait with other families to request political asylum in the United States, across the border in Tijuana, Mexico, on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)Nicole Hernandez, of the Mexican state of Guerrero, holds on to her mother as they wait with other families to request political asylum in the United States, across the border in Tijuana, Mexico, on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

    Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

    More >>

    Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly