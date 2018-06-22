Tuscaloosa authorities asking for public's help to solve 12-year murder mystery

Jeremy Scott "Scotty" Cockrell was found shot to death inside his Northport home on June 22, 2006. Source: Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit

Tuscaloosa authorities are once again asking for the public's help to solve a 12-year old cold case.

On June 22, 2006, a group of friends coming to pick him up to go to the lake found 17-year-old Jeremy Scott “Scotty” Cockrell shot and killed inside his Northport home just off U.S. Highway 43 North.

Authorities say that carport door of the home was kicked in, but nothing else appeared to be disturbed.

Investigators say that it appears that Cockrell was targeted.

In the years since Cockrell’s death, investigators have said they have found nothing in Cockrell’s life that would have put him at heightened risk to become a victim of a homicide.

Cockrell’s older sister Larrah Craig agrees.

“It’s a shock for anyone that deals with something like this,” Craig told WBRC in 2016. “But when there’s nothing at all, any kind of behavior pattern that would have ever even led to anything like this, it’s worse. There’s no understanding, no closure.”

In the days leading up to the crime, witnesses reported seeing a late 1990s model white Ford Escort near Cockrell’s home on multiple occasions.

Investigators say the vehicle, with chrome or fake rims and a Jefferson County license plate, was occupied by black and white males.

Anyone with any information on Cockrell's death is asked to call Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690 or CrimeStoppers at 205-752-7867.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.