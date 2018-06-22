More parking options coming to downtown Trussville

New parking spaces are coming to downtown Trussville. The city has just closed on two properties behind what will be the new Edgar’s bakery and restaurant. Right now a warehouse for a local businesses and a house sit on the land, but soon it will be home to some 30 new parking spots.

The city’s mayor says the new parking fulfills a promise, but also supports future growth.

“When we signed a contract with Edgars to come to Trussville, part of that agreement was that we would secure extra parking for them,” says Mayor Buddy Choat. “As the cities continue to grow and new business we are just looking for more opportunities and more space right now so we can make sure we have the parking available and the infrastructure so we can support the new businesses.”

The city spent around $300,000 for the two properties, and the Mayor says they worked closely with the current owners to relocate them.

Mayor Choat says the city has been growing fast, and more is to come

“In the last year and a half it's really taken off, we’ve been very fortunate. I am just pretty excited,” he says with a chuckle.

The new parking should be available this fall.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.