FIRST ALERT: Scattered strong to severe storms today

FIRST ALERT for scattered strong to severe storms today.



The first batch is set to impact parts of west Alabama after 11AM and will be around the I-65 corridor between 1-2PM and points eastward after that.



Additional development is possible and so everyone needs to stay weather aware and keep checking their phone for alerts from the WBRC First Alert Weather App.



We don’t expect an outbreak of severe storms but I’m sure we will see several strong storm advisories and perhaps some warnings. Main threat today is damaging winds but storms could produce hail up to 1” in diameter and even a tornado or two can’t be ruled out.



Right now, we are not under a severe thunderstorm watch but if that were to change then we will be the first to alert you.



It does look like whatever forms will fade away most places this evening which is good for those planning on heading to Free Friday Flicks for example.



I’m still keeping in a pretty good chance for showers and storms early on Saturday and drier by the evening. Much drier but hotter weather takes over on Sunday and lingers into next week.



The original 50% rain chance for Monday now looks like a 20-30% chance at best.

Keeping a slight chance in the forecast daily early next week and perhaps beefing it up to 30% starting Wednesday.

