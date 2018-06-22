Jets' Robby Anderson gets probation in Florida traffic case - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Jets' Robby Anderson gets probation in Florida traffic case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson will serve six months of probation following a January arrest in Florida where authorities initially said he tried to speed away from police.

Broward County court records show Anderson pleaded no contest Wednesday to misdemeanor reckless driving as part of a deal with prosecutors. The 25-year-old had faced multiple charges, including a felony count of fleeing and eluding police. Those charges were previously dismissed.

A Sunrise police report shows Anderson's SUV was stopped after it ran two red lights and was swerving while traveling about 105 mph (170 kph) in a 45 mph zone.

Anderson set career highs with 63 catches, 941 yards receiving and seven touchdowns in 2017, his second NFL season.

There was no immediate response to an email seeking comment from Anderson's attorney.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Nassar victims urge Michigan State board to fire Engler

    Nassar victims urge Michigan State board to fire Engler

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-06-19 04:30:32 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 11:43 AM EDT2018-06-22 15:43:32 GMT
    A letter signed by 120 victims of former sports doctor Larry Nassar demands that Michigan State University's governing board remove interim school president John Engler.More >>
    A letter signed by 120 victims of former sports doctor Larry Nassar demands that Michigan State University's governing board remove interim school president John Engler.More >>

  • Family separations at the border alarm child-welfare experts

    Family separations at the border alarm child-welfare experts

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-06-19 20:51:13 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 11:43 AM EDT2018-06-22 15:43:28 GMT
    (U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...
    Child welfare agencies in the U.S. make tough decisions daily to separate children from their parents, but they have options for minimizing the trauma that aren't being used in the family separations at the Mexican...More >>
    Child welfare agencies in the U.S. make tough decisions daily to separate children from their parents, but they have options for minimizing the trauma that aren't being used in the family separations at the Mexican border.More >>

  • 'Say bye to him': Detainee recounts agents taking her son

    'Say bye to him': Detainee recounts agents taking her son

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 1:31 PM EDT2018-06-19 17:31:01 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 11:43 AM EDT2018-06-22 15:43:20 GMT
    (Blanca Orantes-Lopez via AP). In this self portrait taken in Mexico in May 2018, Blanca Orantes-Lopez poses for a photo with her 8-year-old son, Abel Alexander, during the monthlong journey from their hometown of Puerto La Libertad, El Salvador, to th...(Blanca Orantes-Lopez via AP). In this self portrait taken in Mexico in May 2018, Blanca Orantes-Lopez poses for a photo with her 8-year-old son, Abel Alexander, during the monthlong journey from their hometown of Puerto La Libertad, El Salvador, to th...
    'Don't leave me, Mom': Woman from El Salvador describes separation from 8-year-old son after crossing border.More >>
    'Don't leave me, Mom': Woman from El Salvador describes separation from 8-year-old son after crossing border.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly