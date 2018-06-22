The Latest: German auto lobby makes warning over Trump tweet - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Latest: German auto lobby makes warning over Trump tweet

(AP Photo/Steve Helber). In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, photo, Catoctin Creek Distillery whiskey is on display in the tasting room in Purcellville, Va. The European Union on Friday will start taxing a range of U.S. imports, including Harley-Davidson... (AP Photo/Steve Helber). In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, photo, Catoctin Creek Distillery whiskey is on display in the tasting room in Purcellville, Va. The European Union on Friday will start taxing a range of U.S. imports, including Harley-Davidson...

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on America's disputes with its trading partners (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Germany's powerful auto lobby group is warning against an escalation of the trade dispute with the United States after President Donald Trump's latest threat to raise tariffs on imported cars.

The German Association of the Automotive Industry cautions that "a further escalation of the trade dispute helps nobody."

It says in a statement: "The German auto industry calls for continued talks with the United States, despite the current difficult situation, in order to strengthen trans-Atlantic relations and solve existing problems."

It adds that a trans-Atlantic agreement that conforms to the rules of the World Trade Organization "could be a possible pathway."

___

10:44 a.m.

President Donald Trump is threatening to slap a 20 percent tariff on cars from the European Union.

In a tweet Friday, Trump complains about EU trade barriers and vowed "if these Tariffs and Barriers are not soon broken down and removed, we will be placing a 20% Tariff on all of their cars coming into the U.S. Build them here!"

The EU has just slapped tariffs on $3.4 billion in U.S. products, ranging from bourbon to motorcycles, in retaliation for Trump's decision to tax imported steel and tariffs.

Trump has already directed U.S. trade officials to study whether auto imports pose a threat to national security that would justify hitting them with tariffs or quotas.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Zsa Zsa, the English bulldog, wins World's Ugliest Dog title

    Zsa Zsa, the English bulldog, wins World's Ugliest Dog title

    Sunday, June 24 2018 12:36 AM EDT2018-06-24 04:36:02 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 12:36 AM EDT2018-06-24 04:36:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, is carried by owner Megan Brainard during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. Zsa Zsa won the contest.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, is carried by owner Megan Brainard during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. Zsa Zsa won the contest.
    A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.More >>
    A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.More >>

  • Oklahoma conservatives' views on medical marijuana evolving

    Oklahoma conservatives' views on medical marijuana evolving

    Saturday, June 23 2018 11:46 AM EDT2018-06-23 15:46:14 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 12:36 AM EDT2018-06-24 04:36:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Pastor Danny Daniels poses for a photo in front of his Better Life Community Church in Lindsay, Okla., Friday, June 15, 2018. Daniels is among a growing group of traditionally conservative Republican voters who have shifted thei...(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Pastor Danny Daniels poses for a photo in front of his Better Life Community Church in Lindsay, Okla., Friday, June 15, 2018. Daniels is among a growing group of traditionally conservative Republican voters who have shifted thei...
    Here's a twist: Evangelical Christians in Oklahoma could be the reason medical marijuana is approved on Tuesday.More >>
    Here's a twist: Evangelical Christians in Oklahoma could be the reason medical marijuana is approved on Tuesday.More >>

  • Alaska city honors Guardsmen killed in crash after '64 quake

    Alaska city honors Guardsmen killed in crash after '64 quake

    Saturday, June 23 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-06-23 15:48:41 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 12:36 AM EDT2018-06-24 04:36:25 GMT
    (Photo courtesy Innovate Signs, Inc. via AP). This June 2018 photo provided by Innovative Signs, Inc. in Longwood, Fla., shows a plaque that will be dedicated Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Valdez, Alaska. The memorial honors four Alaska Air National Guar...(Photo courtesy Innovate Signs, Inc. via AP). This June 2018 photo provided by Innovative Signs, Inc. in Longwood, Fla., shows a plaque that will be dedicated Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Valdez, Alaska. The memorial honors four Alaska Air National Guar...
    A memorial will be unveiled Saturday in Valdez, Alaska, honoring four Alaska National Guard members killed during a humanitarian mission in 1964.More >>
    A memorial will be unveiled Saturday in Valdez, Alaska, honoring four Alaska National Guard members killed during a humanitarian mission in 1964.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly