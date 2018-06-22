Bowlsby: 3 new bowl games in 2020 does not mean more bowls - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Bowlsby: 3 new bowl games in 2020 does not mean more bowls

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says the NCAA approving three new bowls to begin play in 2020 does not guarantee the total number of postseason games will grow.

Bowlsby, who is also the chairman of the NCAA's football oversight committee, appeared on the "AP Top 25 College Football Podcast " this week to discuss recent changes to rules regarding transfers, redshirting in football and the bowl system.

Bowlsby says no longer requiring athletes to request permission to transfer from a school is a significant and needed change, but he doubts the NCAA will ever adopt fully uniform transfer rules across all NCAA sports. He says allowing football players to play four games and still redshirt makes sense for coaches and players in a sport with high risk of injury.

As for the bowls, the NCAA approved the addition of three new games for the next postseason cycle of six years, starting 2020. But that doesn't necessarily mean the total number of bowls, which was 39 last year, not including the College Football Playoff championship game will increase. By capping the number of bowls a conference can contract with according to the league's four-year average of producing bowl-eligible teams, it could leave some bowls without conference partners - a risky position for game organizers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Lewandowski on girl with Down syndrome: 'Wah wah'

    Lewandowski on girl with Down syndrome: 'Wah wah'

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-06-20 03:35:12 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 12:06 PM EDT2018-06-22 16:06:27 GMT
    Corey Lewandowski, a former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, created a stir by dismissing a story about a girl with Down syndrome. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)Corey Lewandowski, a former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, created a stir by dismissing a story about a girl with Down syndrome. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

    A former campaign manager for Donald Trump has created a stir by dismissing a story about a girl with Down syndrome with a sarcastic "Wah wah."

    More >>

    A former campaign manager for Donald Trump has created a stir by dismissing a story about a girl with Down syndrome with a sarcastic "Wah wah."

    More >>

  • 'Papa! Papa!' Audio of children stokes rage over separation

    'Papa! Papa!' Audio of children stokes rage over separation

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 1:20 AM EDT2018-06-19 05:20:32 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 12:06 PM EDT2018-06-22 16:06:24 GMT
    (U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...
    An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials stoked the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their...More >>
    An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials stoked the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.More >>

  • Supreme Court sides with 'Buckets of Money' financier

    Supreme Court sides with 'Buckets of Money' financier

    Thursday, June 21 2018 11:22 AM EDT2018-06-21 15:22:03 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 12:06 PM EDT2018-06-22 16:06:08 GMT
    The Supreme Court is siding with a financial adviser known for his "Buckets of Money" retirement strategy who challenged the appointment of the administrative law judge who ruled against him in a fraud case.More >>
    The Supreme Court is siding with a financial adviser known for his "Buckets of Money" retirement strategy who challenged the appointment of the administrative law judge who ruled against him in a fraud case.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly