The 18 best iPhone docks

It’s certainly handy to be able to prop up your iPhone and charge it while you sleep, but finding the right iPhone dock can be tough. You want something that seamlessly blends in with your bedroom nightstand or office desk, while providing simple functionality at an affordable price. We’ve been scouring the web’s current offering of iPhone charging docks and below are the best available. If you have an iPhone 8, 8 Plus, or iPhone X, then you should also check out the best wireless phone chargers.
Taking everything it learned from the last few iterations, Elevation Lab has proclaimed its fourth-generation iPhone dock as its best ever, and we’re inclined to agree. It’s $30 cheaper than its predecessor with a streamlined, thoughtful, adjustable design. Your iPhone is cradled by medical-grade silicone, zinc inserts provide some weight, and steel knobs enable you to set the perfect angle and the right height to accommodate your iPhone case. A nano-suction pad on the bottom stops the dock from sliding, and it comes with a good quality braided cable with a Velcro tie to keep things neat. It comes in matte black or white.
This one is for people with an iPhone and an Apple Watch. The magnetic charging module for your Apple Watch and the Lightning connector for your iPhone are built into the dock, so you can charge them both via a single wall outlet. The dial on the back enables you to make fine adjustments to the Lightning connector, so you can position it perfectly to fit your iPhone model and whatever case it’s wearing. The base is weighted, so it’s sturdy and isn’t going to fall over or slide around on the night stand. It also features a simple design that will fit easily with most dcor.
Here’s a smart metal pedestal that’s finished in black, silver, or white. The stand just docks your device at the bottom, so it will take any iPhone or iPad (except the iPad Pro 12.9-inch), with or without a case on. It works with an Apple Lightning Cable, but you’ll have to use your own, because there isn’t one provided. There’s a machined dial behind the two metal supports that hold your device, which allows for fine adjustments. It leaves all the rest of your ports, controls, and speakers open, so it’s easy to use your iPhone while it’s sitting in the stand. An extra $20 gets you the Deluxe versionwhich ships with both Lightning and Micro USB cables.
This practical bedside stand and tray is designed primarily for an Apple Watch, but there’s also a slot for any size of iPhone, and it’s easy to run a Lightning cable up through the same hole as the Apple Watch’s charging magnet. It’s crafted from a single piece of hardwood, available in your choice of Sapele, Cherry, or Walnut. The finish is really nice and smooth, with rounded corners to boot. There’s even a thoughtful indent at each end of the tray which makes it easy to pick your iPhone up, and there’s an extra tray for keys or loose change.
These unique, colorful, striped docks are hand crafted in Indiana using recycled skateboards. You can slot any iPhone into this dock — so long as its an iPhone 3 or newer — and it’s even roomy enough to cater an iPhone outfitted with a slim case. There are slots in the bottom and a groove out the back so you can easily plug in a charging cable or headphones. There’s also a slot for the speaker and the open mouth of the dock acts as a natural amplifier, directing the sound into the room and boosting it between 5 and 10 decibels. A metal plate on the base also adds some weight to help keep it steady.
Here’s a clever, adjustable stand that will work with any phone or tablet the measures between 4 and 10 inches, which includes every iPhone.It’s made of aluminum and there are rubber pads to protect the iPhone while it’s sitting in the cradle and to prevent slipping. Press the button on the side and you can adjust the angle to suit your needs — there are nine different angles in total to choose from. It’s also very portable, meaning you caneasily take it with you, and itstill feels quite sturdy when housing your device. Thestand comes in eithersilver or black.
This dock features an elegant, simple design with a weighted silicone base that’s available inblack slate, dark blue, or a beige stone color. An angled piece of aluminum in gray slate, gold, or rose gold slots into the base to prop up your iPhone at an angle. You do have to insert your own charging cable, which is a bit disappointing when you considerthe dock’s steep price tag. There are adapters in the base, so the dock can accommodate your iPhone naked or with a slim case on. It works with the iPhone 5 and later, along with the theiPad 4 andup.
The beauty of a really solid dock, like this one by Henge Docks, is that it won’t shift around when you slide your iPhone in and out of it. Henge uses a dense zinc alloy to produce the Gravitas Dock, which, in turn, has a diameter of just 3.5 inches and weighs in at 2.5 pounds. It comes with ablack insert, so it can accommodate an iPhone, iPhone Plus, or an iPad Mini, and it is MFi certified. The beauty of this system is that, when a new iPhone comes out, you can just get the new insert. There’s also a USB port for charging and syncing (cable provided), and an audio line out so you can plug in speakers if you want to.
Donning a oiled, hand-sanded finish with a steel base and wooden top,this dock is a really stylish option. It’s heavy at 3 pounds, too, so you can easily dock your iPhone and remove it one-handed. The groove is big enough to accommodate some slimmer cases, but unfortunately, you’ll need to insert your own Lightning cable and it’s a bit fiddly. There’s no danger of it coming loose once it’s secure, though. This one’s really all about the look, with maple on silver steel or walnut on black. There’s also a very subtle Grovemade logo on the front.
If your budget is limited, then this sturdy aluminum alloy stand is worth a look. There is rubber padding to prevent any scratches, the hooks that hold your iPhone in place are roomy enough to accommodate rugged cases, and there are effective anti-slip pads on the bottom. The fixed angle works well for portrait or landscape and this dock will work with any model of iPhone. There i also a handy opening on the back to keep your Lightning cable out of the way. You can get it in silver or black finishes and it comes with a lifetime warranty. If you prefer more flexibility with the angle, then check out Lamicall’s adjustable stand.
A lot of iPhone docks stand out a little too much, but this smart bamboo dock is very unobtrusive. Archeer talks up the amplification, but don’t expect to hear a major difference as it only makes your iPhone slightly louder. The main attractions should be the simple design, bamboo construction, and low price. It would have been nice to have anti-slip pads on the bottom, though you could always add some yourself. This also won’t serve you if you want a charging dock as there is no space for a cable, it’s really just a stand for your desktop.
This simple, aluminum stand looks good and can accommodate any iPhone in portrait or landscape orientation. It featuresa cradle with two arms, along witha couple of pads to stop your iPhone from touching the metal. There’s an opening on the back for cable management. The bottom of the base has pads to cushion it and stop it from slipping. It’s not a heavy stand and it’s not adjustable, but it props up the iPhone at a useful angle and feels fairly sturdy. It also works with cases on, and you can stick any phone in it. It comes in quite a few different colors, including black, silver, grey, champagne, androse gold.
Sporting the same textured aluminum finish as Apple’s MacBooks, the Elevation Dock 3 is a really minimalist option. It’s designed to fit the iPhone 6 or 6 Plus or later. The silicone pads inside cushion your iPhone, and the back can be removed to accommodate an iPhone Plus wearing a case. The NanoPads on the bottom are designed to lock onto your desk, so you can use the dock one-handed and it stays stable. It comes with an official Apple Lightning connector and the cable runs out the back. You can get this dock in red, black, blue, and silver anodized aluminum.
There’s no chance this dock is slipping off your table, because it weighs more than 3 pounds and it’s crafted from solid aluminum. There’s a Rokform Lightning cable included, and you’ll find an insert to adjust the fit, so you can use it with a naked iPhone or withmostcases. This dock also has speaker ports designed to enhance and redirect audio, and four hexagonal pads on the bottom protect the surface underneath. You can get it in silver, black, orange, or grey.
If you want something a bit different, then this compact tripod may tempt you. It allows you to prop up your iPhone in either landscape or portrait view. It’s ideal for photography, hands-free reading, or watching movies. It can also fold up to slot easily into your pocket or bag, and you can adjust the three legs to find the exact angle you want. Kenu tweaked the original design for this version, so it sports a stronger Lightning port connector and there’s a keyring attachment. It can even serve as a bottle opener.
You don’t have to spend a lot to get a stylish-looking aluminum stand. This one has a soft, black TPU cradle with two arms, so you can put your iPhone on it in landscape or portrait orientation. It will also accommodate most iPhone cases. The bottom has gel corners to prevent it from slipping. It’s just a stand, so there’s no charging cable, though there is space to plug one in, should you need to. This is a decent iPhone stand for the money.
Frequent flyers will appreciate this device as it combines a charging dock with a portable, 3,000mAh battery. It’s not much of looker in fact, it’s simple a grey plastic blockbut it’s very practical. Flip it open willreveal a Lightning plug which your iPhone slots onto, and there are four tiny LEDs on the front to show remaining power in the battery. There’s alsosupport for landscape orientation if you pull the Lightning cable out.
The Sinijumoru Dock is very sturdy and comes with an eye-catching design that resembles the letter “C.” It can accommodate the iPhone 5 and newer devices, and it’s designed to work with naked iPhones and those outfitted withslim cases. It takes a bit of effort to fit the cable into the plastic connector, but once in, you can easily slide the iPhone on using the back as a guide to the right angle. The dock also comes with a cable, but not a very good one, so bank on using your own. It’s made of aluminum with a line of soft silicone padding, which helps guard against any unwanted damage.
