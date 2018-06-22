Suspect in custody in North B'ham double shooting - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Police confirm that they have a suspect in custody following a Friday morning double shooting in Birmingham. 

The shooting, which injured two people, took place in the 3100 block of 43rd Avenue North. Both victims were transported to the hospital. 

Both have life-threatening injuries. 

This story is developing. 

