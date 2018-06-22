BPD investigating double shooting in North B'ham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

BPD investigating double shooting in North B'ham

(Source: Bakari Savage/WBRC) (Source: Bakari Savage/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Police are investigating a shooting on Birmingham. 

The shooting, which injured two people, took place in the 3100 block of 43rd Avenue North. Both victims were transported to the hospital. 

One victim is listed in life-threatening condition. 

This story is developing. 

