Mickey: Scattered showers and storms

We are seeing rain and thunderstorms out there this morning. While the storms aren't very strong, they are making many of our roadways slick this morning.

Look for mostly cloudy skies today with showers and thunderstorms likely, highs in the upper 80s. Our chance of rain today is around 70 percent with SW winds around 10-15 mph.

Scattered showers take us into Saturday as well, with highs remaining in the 80s...lows in the 70s. Sunday could be a brief respite from the rain.

We are only looking at a 20 percent chance of showers to close out the weekend but it's expected to be very hot, with highs near 93 and a heat index in triple digits.

Hit and miss afternoon showers and storms take us into next week. Look for highs in the low 90s...lows in the low to mid-70s.

