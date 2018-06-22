Dear White People finally gets a season 3 at Netflix

Summer is usually a time for everyone to blow off steam and get out of doors, but it also happens to be one of the best times to get a really great binge in while you escape the heat

The Order of X has an important announcement: Dear White People is returning for Season 3 on Netflix.

Giancarlo Esposito, who was revealed to be the narrator of the show and a member of the secret society that had tapped Sam (Logan Browning) and Lionel (DeRon Horton) to join its ranks at the end of Season 2, announced the good news via YouTube on Thursday (June 21).

The renewal notice comes a month after Season 2 dropped on the streaming network and should come as a helpful boost for the show's Emmys campaign as the last minute votes for nominations are due Monday, June 25. The show is wildly beloved by critics, with a score of 85 on Metacritic and certified fresh at 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series is an adaptation/continuation from creator Justin Simien's 2014 film of the same name, focused on the black students of the fictional Winchester University as they try to find their way in a white-ruled world. The second season dove into how a campus-wide protest against the campaign to integrate the campus' only black dorm at the end of Season 1 only added gasoline to the university's racial tension fire. The show tackled hot button issues like interracial dating, abortion and the political divide in the ambitious sophomore season and the secret society cliffhanger left fans clamoring for more.

The show's ability to talk bluntly about racial issues and dissect them from all sides has been one of its major assets and a cultural necessity in the current turbulent social climate. The show earned a Season 3, and it's about time Netflix made this important decision.

Dear White People Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix.

