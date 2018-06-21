Reactions to the death of pundit Charles Krauthammer. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Reactions to the death of pundit Charles Krauthammer.

By The Associated Press

Reactions to the death of conservative writer and pundit Charles Krauthammer.

___

"Laura and I are deeply saddened by the loss of an intellectual giant and dear friend, Charles Krauthammer. For decades, Charles' words have strengthened our democracy. His work was far-reaching and influential - and while his voice will be deeply missed, his ideas and values will always be a part of our country." - President George W. Bush, in a written statement.

___

"Charles Krauthammer was one of the great thinkers of our time. A giant in his intellect and his character. A good and gracious man. And a dear friend. This is such a loss." - Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Twitter.

___

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my friend Charles Krauthammer this afternoon." - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Twitter.

___

"He was such a decent man. His commentary was principled and piercing. What a loss." - David Gregory, CNN political analyst, on Twitter.

___

"We've lost a national treasure." - Megyn Kelly, NBC news anchor, on Twitter.

___

"No greater master of the form." - New York Times columnist Ross Douthat, on Twitter.

___

"A loss of wisdom and talent." - Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, on Twitter.

___

"One of baseball's greatest fans - Charles Krauthammer - passed away today ... He was loved and admired by many and will be truly missed here at Nationals Park." - Official Twitter account of the Washington Nationals Major League Baseball team, on Twitter.

___

"Charles Krauthammer was a man of extraordinary intellect. Truly one of a kind. The conservative movement & the nation will miss his incredible insight, especially in times such as these." - Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, on Twitter.

___

"Very sad to report the death of Charles Krauthammer - award winning journalist and a courageous, caring man," - Judy Woodruff, anchor of PBS Newshour, on Twitter.

___

"Terribly sad news. The great Charles Krauthammer has died." - Brit Hume, political analyst for Fox News, on Twitter.

___

"We have lost a great mind, a great conservative and a great American. I, like millions of Americans, will miss the wit and wisdom of Charles Krauthammer." - Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, on Twitter.

___

"Charles Krauthammer's columns and commentary shaped American politics for generations." - CNN media analyst Brian Stelter, on Twitter.

___

"A remarkable man, whom we all shall miss." - Actor James Woods, on Twitter.

___

"Everyone at Fox News is saddened to report that our dear friend - a giant of our industry - Charles Krauthammer has passed away." Fox News chief White House correspondent John Roberts, on Twitter.

___

"RIP good friend. I am sure you will be owning the panel discussion in heaven as well. And we'll make sure your wise words and thoughts - your legacy - will live on here." - Bret Baier, chief political anchor, Fox News, on Twitter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Guatemalan man recalls fear, agony of separation from child

    Guatemalan man recalls fear, agony of separation from child

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 2:43 PM EDT2018-06-20 18:43:36 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 3:28 AM EDT2018-06-22 07:28:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Romulo Gonzalez Rodriguez and his 3-year-old daughter Genesis hug during a interview Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Provo, Utah. Gonzalez Rodriguez spoke about the anguish of being separated from his 3-year-old daughter, Genesis Gon...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Romulo Gonzalez Rodriguez and his 3-year-old daughter Genesis hug during a interview Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Provo, Utah. Gonzalez Rodriguez spoke about the anguish of being separated from his 3-year-old daughter, Genesis Gon...
    A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border...More >>
    A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving.More >>

  • Trump supporters steadfast despite the immigration uproar

    Trump supporters steadfast despite the immigration uproar

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-06-21 00:32:09 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 3:28 AM EDT2018-06-22 07:28:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on protecting American workers in Duluth, Minn., Wednesday, June 20, 2018.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on protecting American workers in Duluth, Minn., Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
    Die-hard Trump supporters remained steadfast, even as heart-rending photos of children held in cages and audio of terrified children crying out for their parents stoked outrage among Democrats and Republicans alike.More >>
    Die-hard Trump supporters remained steadfast, even as heart-rending photos of children held in cages and audio of terrified children crying out for their parents stoked outrage among Democrats and Republicans alike.More >>

  • Judge disputes California aimed to hinder border enforcement

    Judge disputes California aimed to hinder border enforcement

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 2:42 AM EDT2018-06-20 06:42:36 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 3:28 AM EDT2018-06-22 07:28:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File). FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file photo, protesters hold up signs outside a courthouse where a federal judge was to hear arguments in the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order to withhold fun...(AP Photo/Haven Daley, File). FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file photo, protesters hold up signs outside a courthouse where a federal judge was to hear arguments in the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order to withhold fun...
    California has sued the Trump administration more than half a dozen times over its immigration policies, so the state will find itself in an unusual position when it's forced to defend its own immigration moves in...More >>
    California has sued the Trump administration more than half a dozen times over its immigration policies, so the state will find itself in an unusual position when it's forced to defend its own immigration moves in court.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly