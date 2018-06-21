College World Series: Gary Henderson connected to both sides of MSU/Oregon State matchup

Mississippi State is set to play Oregon State in the College World Series Bracket 1 Final. The Beavers are no stranger to interim head coach Gary Henderson. He was the pitching coach in Corvallis from 1999-2003, laying the foundation of a program that would win back to back national titles. So his ties with OSU head coach Pat Casey are pretty strong.
"Coach Casey's group will be well coached. Good assistant coaches as well: Nate and Pat are really good coaches. Coach Casey's teams compete really well and are well prepared. We spent one miserable year together, and then we spent 4 years getting better. And putting something in place that he would be really proud of and build on. In a real small, small way, I feel a piece of that and Casey knows that. I've shared that with him before. But I'm an Oregonian, proud to be at Mississippi State. Proud of every place I've ever coached."
2018 College World Series
TD Ameritrade Park - Omaha, Nebraska
Saturday, June 16th
Mississippi State 1, Washington 0
North Carolina 8, Oregon State 6
Monday, June 18th
Oregon State 14, Washington 5
- Huskies eliminated
Tuesday, June 19th
Mississippi State 12, North Carolina 2
- Winner's Bracket
Wednesday, June 20th
Oregon State 11, North Carolina 6
- Tar Heels eliminated
Friday, June 22nd
2:00pm: Mississippi State vs. Oregon State (TV: ESPN)
- Bracket 1 Final
Saturday, June 23rd
TBA: Mississippi State vs. Oregon State
- If Necessary (would be played if Beavers win Friday)
2018 CWS Finals
Monday, June 25th 6:00pm: Game 1 (TV: ESPN)
Tuesday, June 26th 6:00pm: Game 2 (TV: ESPN)
Wednesday, June 27th 6:00pm: Game 3 (TV: ESPN) - If Necessary
