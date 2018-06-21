Census data says Birmingham's shrinking, Huntsville's growing

Will the largest city in the state remain the largest?

Most recent number and projections from the U.S. Census show growth, but some of the fastest growing communities are north of I-65.

In the past seven years, Birmingham has lost about 1,500 people, while Huntsville has gained about 15,000.

Ty West with the Birmingham Business Journal believes the 2020 census will reflect the big boom in downtown Birmingham.

"I do think that would illustrate some of the growth we've had here really since 2012, since the Railroad Park and Regions Field and that surge of downtown apartments. A lot of that isn't reflected as well as it could be, and it will be reflected in the 2020 census," he said.

Until then, how can Birmingham tap into the growth Huntsville is experiencing?

"The metros that think a little bit more regionally have more growth and to the city of Birmingham's point, a central city, the largest city in those communities has also grown at a faster pace. So I think regional cooperation is one thing," West said.

He added workforce development is another.

"We've had slow growth and both in terms of population and in terms of jobs and both of those are closely related to workforce development,” said West.

He said this could have some impacts when it comes to recruiting industry.

"I've seen some cases where businesses have chosen to locate in Huntsville versus Birmingham because the population or because of general growth trends. Some people may be willing to invest in an area that is perceived as growing at a faster rate," West said.

