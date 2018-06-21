Census data says Birmingham's shrinking, Huntsville's growing

In the past seven years, Birmingham has lost about 1,500 people, while Huntsville has gained about 15,000.More >>
Former Alabama men’s basketball guard Collin Sexton was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers as the eighth overall pick at the 2018 National Basketball Association DraftMore >>
New data rates Tuscaloosa's VA's nursing homes very low. Five stars can be given to VA nursing homes also known as community living centers across the country.More >>
These storms could produce some gusty winds during the afternoon. The primary threat will be gusty winds over 60 mph, intense lightning and some hail.More >>
The head of the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority says he wasn't surprised to see the city of Birmingham cut the agency's funding in half for fiscal year 2019.More >>
