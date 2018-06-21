Directors Guild says industry is still mostly white and male - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Directors Guild says industry is still mostly white and male

NEW YORK (AP) - A new study by the Directors Guild of America finds that despite high-profile releases like "Get Out" and "Wonder Woman," film directors remained overwhelmingly white and male among the movies released last year.

The DGA examined all 651 feature films released theatrically in 2017. It found that among those films to make at least $250,000 at the box office, 12 percent of directors were women and 10 percent were people of color.

Those figures represent almost double the number of female directors in 2013, according to the DGA, but a downturn of 7 percent for minority filmmakers.

DGA President Thomas Schlamme said the results revealed that "discriminatory practices are still rampant across every corner of the feature film business." He added that improved diversity in indie filmmaking is a "misconception."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Lawyer: Empty gun clip irrelevant in teen's fatal shooting

    Lawyer: Empty gun clip irrelevant in teen's fatal shooting

    Friday, June 22 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-06-22 16:30:45 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 1:27 PM EDT2018-06-22 17:27:41 GMT
    (Andrew Goldstein/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Protesters chant "Hands up! Don't shoot!" at motorcycle officers near the head of a line of vehicles stuck on Interstate 376 in Pittsburgh on Thursday, June 21, 2018. The highway was shut down by the p...(Andrew Goldstein/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Protesters chant "Hands up! Don't shoot!" at motorcycle officers near the head of a line of vehicles stuck on Interstate 376 in Pittsburgh on Thursday, June 21, 2018. The highway was shut down by the p...
    A Pennsylvania District Attorney says a black teen fatally shot by an officer as fled from a traffic stop had an empty gun clip in his pocket, but the family's attorney says that has no bearing on whether the...More >>
    A Pennsylvania District Attorney says a black teen fatally shot by an officer as fled from a traffic stop had an empty gun clip in his pocket, but the family's attorney says that has no bearing on whether the shooting was justified.More >>

  • Baltimore's tough-talking prosecutor a formidable candidate

    Baltimore's tough-talking prosecutor a formidable candidate

    Friday, June 22 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-06-22 16:10:12 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 1:27 PM EDT2018-06-22 17:27:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this May 1, 2015 file photo, Marilyn Mosby, Baltimore's top prosecutor, speaks during a news conference in Baltimore. During her first weeks in office as Baltimore’s top prosecutor, Mosby made international head...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this May 1, 2015 file photo, Marilyn Mosby, Baltimore's top prosecutor, speaks during a news conference in Baltimore. During her first weeks in office as Baltimore’s top prosecutor, Mosby made international head...
    Baltimore's tough-talking prosecutor is likely to give challengers a run for their money in the upcoming Democratic primary _ despite her failure to convict officers in connection with the death of a black man...More >>
    Baltimore's tough-talking prosecutor is likely to give challengers a run for their money in the upcoming Democratic primary _ despite her failure to convict officers in connection with the death of a black man while in police custody.More >>

  • Drug spoon sculpture placed outside drugmaker headquarters

    Drug spoon sculpture placed outside drugmaker headquarters

    Friday, June 22 2018 1:27 PM EDT2018-06-22 17:27:27 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 1:27 PM EDT2018-06-22 17:27:28 GMT
    (Susan Dunne/Hartford Courant via AP). An 800-pound sculpture, titled "Purdue," created by artist Domenic Esposito is displayed outside the Connecticut headquarters of drugmaker Purdue Pharma, Friday, June 22, 2018, in Stamford, Conn. The sculpture was...(Susan Dunne/Hartford Courant via AP). An 800-pound sculpture, titled "Purdue," created by artist Domenic Esposito is displayed outside the Connecticut headquarters of drugmaker Purdue Pharma, Friday, June 22, 2018, in Stamford, Conn. The sculpture was...
    An 800-pound, nearly 11-foot-long steel sculpture of a bent and burned drug spoon has been placed in front of the Connecticut headquarters of drugmaker Purdue Pharma as part of an art protest against the opioid...More >>
    An 800-pound, nearly 11-foot-long steel sculpture of a bent and burned drug spoon has been placed in front of the Connecticut headquarters of drugmaker Purdue Pharma as part of an art protest against the opioid crisis.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly