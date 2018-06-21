The Latest: Kate Spade's father dies on eve of her funeral

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Mourners battle wind and rain while entering Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for funeral services for fashion designer Kate Spade in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 21, 2018.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File). FILE - In this May 13, 2004, file photo, designer Kate Spade sits during an interview in New York. Spade is being buried in Kansas City, where she was born, and services are planned for 3 p.m. Thursday, June 21, 2018, ...

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Funeral directors carry the remains of Kate Spade into services at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Catholic Church in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 21, 2018.

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Actor-comedian David Spade helps family members enter Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Catholic Church for funeral services for his sister-in-law, designer Kate Spade, in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 21, 2018.

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Clergy enter Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for funeral services for fashion designer Kate Spade in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 21, 2018.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on funeral services for fashion designer Kate Spade (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

The family of fashion designer Kate Spade says her father died on the eve of her funeral.

The family released a statement Thursday saying Earl Brosnahan, Jr. died Wednesday night at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. The family says he was 89 and had been in failing health.

The statement says he was "heartbroken over the recent death of his beloved daughter."

The statement was released as a funeral began for his daughter Thursday afternoon at church in Kansas City, her hometown. Kate Spade was found dead by suicide in her New York City home on June 5.

She was 55 and had a 13-year-old daughter. Her husband, Andy Spade, says she had depression and anxiety for many years.

___

11:13 p.m.

Fashion designer Kate Spade is being buried in Kansas City, where she was born.

Services for Spade are planned for 3 p.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Church. That's where her grandparents wed.

Spade was found dead by suicide on June 5 in her New York City home. She was 55 and had a 13-year-old daughter.

Spade was working as an accessories editor at Mademoiselle magazine when she launched her company with husband Andy Spade in 1993. Andy Spade says she had depression and anxiety for many years.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or a Kansas City animal shelter.

