Demi Lovato sings about addiction struggles on 'Sober'

Demi Lovato sings about addiction struggles on 'Sober'

FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety in March, but she's revealed in a new song that she's no longer...

NEW YORK (AP) - Demi Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety in March, but her new song indicates she may no longer be sober.

The pop star released "Sober " on YouTube on Thursday, singing lyrics like: "Momma, I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore/And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor."

Lovato tweeted a link to the song with the words "My truth."

The singer-actress struggled with an eating disorder, self-mutilation and other issues, entering rehab in 2010. She has spoken out about her battles with drugs and alcohol over the years, and she's become a role model for young women and men who have faced their own issues.

Representatives for the 25-year-old singer didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Demi Lovato's "Sober": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vORIohoI4m0

