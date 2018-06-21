Former Alabama guard Sexton selected No. 8 overall in NBA Draft

Former Alabama men’s basketball guard Collin Sexton was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers as the eighth overall pick at the 2018 National Basketball Association Draft on Thursday in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Sexton becomes the 15th Alabama player to be chosen in the first round and is the fourth top-10 selection in program history, joining Antonio McDyess (No. 2 overall in 1995), Derrick McKey (No. 9 overall in 1987) and Leon Douglas (No. 4 overall in 1976).

In his lone season with the Tide, Sexton became the 19th different player in program history, and first since 2008 (Hendrix), to earn All-America accolades. He was the only UA rookie to earn a spot on an Associated Press All-America team (first, second, third or honorable mention) in program history.

Additionally, he was named the AP Newcomer of the Year and First Team All-SEC this past season, while the league’s coaches voted him as the SEC Freshman of the Year and to the All-Freshman squad and All-SEC second team.

