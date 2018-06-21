Tuscaloosa VA receives low rating for community living centers

New data rates Tuscaloosa's VA's nursing homes very low. Five stars can be given to VA nursing homes also known as community living centers across the country.

At the Tuscaloosa VA, the CLC's were rated at the very a bottom - a 1 compared to the private sector.

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center director John Merkle said the star ratings are one tool the VA uses to promote improvement.

“You know seeing a 1-star rating we don't want to do it our staff is not happy about it, but it also gives us motivation because we feel like a 5 star and that's who we are, and it gives us motivation to do better,“ said Merkle.

Three factors determine a score - quality, unannounced surveys and staffing level compared to regular nursing homes in the private sector.

“We take care of all veterans, but because of what the veterans have gone through like mental health and wars their conditions are a little more difficult than the outside,” said Merkle.

Senator Doug Jones spoke about the report and the long line of complaints against the VA.

“The VA is withholding detailed data about the quality of 130 nursing homes nationwide,” said Jones.

The director tells me they try to be as transparent as they can. This wife of a veteran who is cared for here, thinks staff has been very open.

“That rating should not be labeled on this VA facility, this would match up to any place of where they would put a loved one and have no fear,” said Linda Watkins, wife of a veteran.

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center overall rating is a 4, separate from their community living centers, which are a 1.

They plan to open another 20-bed cottage to house even more veterans who need care next week.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. A rights reserved.