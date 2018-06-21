FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorms possible Friday afternoon

We will continue to see a chance for rain and storms tonight, especially for areas north of I-20. These storms will not be severe, but could produce some heavy rainfall for Marion, Winston, and Cullman Counties. Expect overnight lows in the lower 70s.

We have a First Alert for thunderstorms on Friday afternoon. These storms could produce some gusty winds during the afternoon. The primary threat will be gusty winds over 60 mph, intense lightning and some hail. While I don't expect a severe weather outbreak, some storms will still pack a punch and could knock down trees and power lines. The thunderstorms will likely continue through the early evening. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

