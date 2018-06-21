City of Birmingham cuts BJCTA funding by $5 million

The head of the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority says he wasn't surprised to see the city of Birmingham cut the agency's funding in half for fiscal year 2019.

“Well, at budget time, anything can happen so we have to be ready for that and prepared, which we were,” Darrell Cunningham said.

He says board members just learned of the cuts Wednesday. On Tuesday, the city council approved a budget that cut BJCTA funding from $10.8 million to $5 million. Cunningham says it’s too early to say what the cuts will mean for riders, but that a team had already been put in place to look at options.

“Of course, we never want to see a route cut. We want to keep those services going to our communities,” Cunningham said.

But another board member feels it is inevitable.

“There will be more than a 50 percent cut in routes and possible employee layoffs, personnel,” says board member Patrick Sellers.

But Sellers says the impact will reach even further, affecting things like the rapid transit system being prepared for the World Games in 2021 and overall regional transit growth.

“And so, transportation is an economic stimulus,” Sellers says. “Where transit go, people go. And where people go, they can grow.”

The cuts come after a mandate from Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin in April, asking the board to make three corrective actions.

On Thursday, both Cunningham and Sellers said those mandates had been met. But in a statement, Woodfin said, during the budget process, BJCTA had not responded to his questions. But there is $5.8 million set aside for “future transit projects” that could ultimately go to the agency.

"We are optimistic that the board will stabilize its leadership, come to the table for discussions and move forward toward a better tomorrow for BJCTA,” the statement read.

