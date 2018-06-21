Alabama's Collin Sexton taken 8th overall by Cleveland Cavaliers

MSU is the first College World Series team to visit the hospital this year. Officials say that the team that visits first has won the CWS 90 percent of the time. This experience just as rewarding as their run towards a national championship.More >>
MSU is the first College World Series team to visit the hospital this year. Officials say that the team that visits first has won the CWS 90 percent of the time. This experience just as rewarding as their run towards a national championship.More >>
Westburg hit the first grand slam in the CWS since 2010. The victory means MSU advances to the Bracket 1 final on Friday. They're 1 win away from the CWS Finals.More >>
Westburg hit the first grand slam in the CWS since 2010. The victory means MSU advances to the Bracket 1 final on Friday. They're 1 win away from the CWS Finals.More >>
The Bulldogs practiced at Creighton Sunday morning. MSU will face UNC Monday at 6:00pm. The game will be televised on ESPN.More >>
The Bulldogs practiced at Creighton Sunday morning. MSU will face UNC Monday at 6:00pm. The game will be televised on ESPN.More >>
His walkoff knock in the bottom of the 9th drove home the only run of the ballgame. Hunter Stovall touched home as the Bulldogs beat Washington 1-0.More >>
His walkoff knock in the bottom of the 9th drove home the only run of the ballgame. Hunter Stovall touched home as the Bulldogs beat Washington 1-0.More >>
Collin Sexton has joined the brotherhood that is the National Basketball Association. The Alabama freshman guard was selected with the 8th overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in Thursday's NBA Draft.More >>
Collin Sexton has joined the brotherhood that is the National Basketball Association. The Alabama freshman guard was selected with the 8th overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in Thursday's NBA Draft.More >>
In a bombshell decision, the NCAA’s Division-I Council has ruled that coaches can no longer block an athlete from transferring to a school of their choice.More >>
In a bombshell decision, the NCAA’s Division-I Council has ruled that coaches can no longer block an athlete from transferring to a school of their choice.More >>
The number of Alabama Crimson Tide players drafted doubled on the final day of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft. Infielders Cobie Vance and Jett Manning were both selected by Bay Area teams Thursday.More >>
The number of Alabama Crimson Tide players drafted doubled on the final day of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft. Infielders Cobie Vance and Jett Manning were both selected by Bay Area teams Thursday.More >>
ACA graduate and junior Alabama outfielder Chandler Taylor and Alabama pitcher Jake Walters were selected on Tuesday.More >>
ACA graduate and junior Alabama outfielder Chandler Taylor and Alabama pitcher Jake Walters were selected on Tuesday.More >>
Kentucky will host Kansas on Jan. 26 in the headline matchup of the 2019 SEC-Big 12 Challenge.More >>
Kentucky will host Kansas on Jan. 26 in the headline matchup of the 2019 SEC-Big 12 Challenge.More >>
Former Alabama and Arizona State quarterback Blake Barnett, once a five-star recruit, has transferred to South Florida, where he'll be immediately eligible to play with two seasons remaining.More >>
Former Alabama and Arizona State quarterback Blake Barnett, once a five-star recruit, has transferred to South Florida, where he'll be immediately eligible to play with two seasons remaining.More >>
The University of Alabama and The University of Texas have announced a home-and-home series between the Crimson Tide and Longhorns. The Tide will travel to Austin in 2022 and the Longhorns will come to Tuscaloosa in 2023.More >>
The University of Alabama and The University of Texas have announced a home-and-home series between the Crimson Tide and Longhorns. The Tide will travel to Austin in 2022 and the Longhorns will come to Tuscaloosa in 2023.More >>
National champion Alabama will face Louisville in ABC's first Saturday Night Football game, and Miami plays LSU on Sunday night of the season-opening weekend.More >>
National champion Alabama will face Louisville in ABC's first Saturday Night Football game, and Miami plays LSU on Sunday night of the season-opening weekend.More >>
The University of Alabama has scheduled a game with Utah State for September 3, 2022, and the payout for the Aggies will be the third-largest dollar amount ever paid to a visiting football team.More >>
The University of Alabama has scheduled a game with Utah State for September 3, 2022, and the payout for the Aggies will be the third-largest dollar amount ever paid to a visiting football team.More >>
As the 2018 NFL Draft was coming to a close, the Crimson Tide managed to set a new program record for picks.More >>
As the 2018 NFL Draft was coming to a close, the Crimson Tide managed to set a new program record for picks.More >>