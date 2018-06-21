Alabama's Collin Sexton taken 8th overall by Cleveland Cavaliers

Collin Sexton has joined the brotherhood that is the National Basketball Association. The Alabama freshman guard was selected with the 8th overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in Thursday's NBA Draft.

Sexton averaged 19.2 ppg in his only year at Alabama and led the Crimson Tide to the second round of the NCAA Tournament back in March.

The Mableton, Georgia, native becomes the third-highest Alabama player taken in the NBA draft, and already has high hopes and expectations joining a team coming off its fourth straight Finals appearance. He even made a pitch to the best player on the planet, LeBron James.

"LeBron let's do it. I see you only needed a few extra pieces. Let's go back to the Finals. Let's do it," he said.

It still remains to be seen if James will remain a Cleveland Cavalier or play in another jersey come October, but Sexton looks to be the point guard of the future for the franchise.

With Sexton's selection in the first round, he becomes the first Alabama player selected in the first round of the NBA Draft since 2001 when Gerald Wallace was taken 25th overall by the Sacramento Kings. Wallace played 14 years in the NBA, his last coming in 2014-15 with the Boston Celtics.

