Do you know if your vehicle has a current recall?

Your car could be under a recall and you don’t even know it.

According to gasbuddy.com, 70 percent of the 700,000 cars registered in their app are under at least two current recalls.

In 2017, The National Highway Traffic Safety administration said 30 million of the roughly 260 million registered vehicles were affected by a new recall.

"Even if you have checked your vehicle recently it's probably a good idea to check it again," said Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama. "Pretty much all of the recalls are safety related. So if you have a recall you need to get it taken care of, and 99 percent of the time those repairs are completely free to the car owner."

You can check the status of your car by entering its VIN number on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website here.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.