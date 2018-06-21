U.S. Supreme Court rules states can require online retailers sales tax

You might soon have to pay more for all your internet purchases. This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that states can force online retailers to collect sales tax.

"I don't think it's right," said shopper Leon Hart. “They want to take everything that's good for the people and take it away."

Others say they'll wait and see how this all plays out.

"It may have its advantages. It may not,” said another shopper. “We'll just kind of have to see how they go with it, see if it's something that's going to benefit the people."

In Alabama, a small number of retailers, including Amazon, already voluntarily collect sales tax.

This ruling means others may have to.

"We have a lot to learn about today's ruling but we are encouraged. We think it will probably be a long time until its implementation and it's not yet clear what this means for cities and counties," said Allan Rice, Hoover City Administrator.

However, Rice is hopeful that municipalities like his, that are largely retailed based, will benefit from this.

Even though some online tax is already collected, Rice said Hoover and cities like it don't see near the amount of revenue that they would if it was collected like normal sales tax.

"The city of Hoover generates about four billion dollars in retail sales every year just within our city limits, so this has serious implications for us. We don't understand what those implications are,” said Rice. "It's certainly a step in the right direction for Hoover and cities like us."

Gov. Kay Ivey also praised the decision and said she feels it will benefit the state.

“Technology and the advent of e-commerce has drastically changed the retail landscape and the states’ ability to collect sales taxes. The Supreme Court’s ruling related to online sales taxes is a common-sense approach that modernizes existing limitations on the taxation of e-commerce sales and will facilitate collections in our global, technology-driven economy. The change effected by the Court’s decision will promote parity between our state’s brick and mortar businesses and competing out-of-state sellers,” she said in a statement.

