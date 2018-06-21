25 Genius inventions you don’t need, but will probably want

By Digital Trends Staff



This frivolous bit of bathroom bling is exactly what you need in the dead of night. With a wide variety of colors to choose from, this handy little light will be like a beacon in the dark when you need it the most. All you have to do is hook it up to your toilet and the motion sensor LED light will do the rest.

How do you cook your hot dogs? Do you barbecue, boil, or fry? Well, regardless of what you’ve done in the past, this hot dog toaster should be your future. With a space for two hot dogs and two buns, making yourself a hot dog has never been easier. You’ll need all of the help you can get on the fourth of July, and this is a whole lot better than buying another barbecue.

Do you identify as a work horse in the work force? This wide-eyed horse head mask is realistic, hilarious, and surprisingly affordable. If you are ready to release your inner horse upon the world, then now is the time to do so. Neigh-sayers be damned.

You don’t have to be an important business man to have important business. This awesome charcoal grill concealed in a briefcase has everything you need to look like you’re a professional, with the added bonus of being able to grill just about anywhere. If you’re serious about barbecuing, you might as well look the part.

Have you ever watched in panic as a stray noodle falls into the sink? Straining can be, well, rather straining from time to time. With this handy little gadget, however, it’s easier than ever.

Cleaning your bathroom isn’t exactly a fun-filled household chore. You likely want to get in and out as fast as you can before you really have to think about the grossness of your task. If you want to speed up your scrubbing like never before, pick up this helpful 7-piece kit from Amazon.

Ready to start flipping pancakes like a pro? Making breakfast should be a show, and if you aren’t flipping those flapjacks into the air, you’re not doing it right. This large, flexible spatula has all the torque you need to flip flapjacks fabulously.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but not everyone treats it that way. If you’re looking to upgrade your morning menu, this breakfast sandwich maker is perfect for you. All of the parts are removable and dishwasher safe, so even cleanup is a breeze.

If you’re an avid avocado eater, then you are probably aware of how hard it can be to pit them properly or prepare those perfect slices. With this awesome 3-in-1 avocado slicer, you can cut, pit, and create restaurant-quality avocado slices easier than ever before.

Do you have passions for consuming liquids and Nordic culture? Well, here’s some great news: You can finally combine your passions into a single horn! This viking drinking horn to be exact. Crafted from an actual ox horn, this isn’t just a cup, it’s a drinking experience.

Want to rock out at your desk like it’s the 1950s? This 15-inch-tall Desktop Jukebox has everything you need to do just that. With a CD player, FM radio, Bluetooth connectivity, and color-changing LED lights, this desk accessory is a beautiful mix of old and new.

Do you often dream of the perfect quesadilla? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. That cheesy, crispy goodness is a sensational thing to put in your mouth, but making them can be a bit of a chore without the right tools. With this awesome machine, however, you can make perfect quesadillas without even breaking a sweat.

Have you ever found yourself laying down, unable to read a book or see the TV without adjusting to a less comfortable position? Well, these awesome spectacles are just the thing for such a plight. If you’ve been searching for a way to utilize advanced prism technology for the greater good, look no further.

Adding insult to injury has never been this literal. These Shakespearean Insult Bandages offer a whole host of devastatingly fancy unpleasantries to slap on your cuts and scratches and elevate your mood. You could always stick to regular bandages, but where’s the fun in that?

If you’ve ever wanted your very own authentic banana phone, then you’ve come to the right place. Ringing in at $40 on Amazon, this wireless handset syncs with your iOS or Android smartphone so you can take and make calls with a banana. What a time to be alive.

Ice cream is sacred, and stealing it from someone else should get you locked up. Unfortunately, lawmakers have yet to address such an important issue, so Ben & Jerry’s has taken matters into their own hands. Just lock up that sweet, delicious ice cream with a super-secret 3-digit code and put potential pint pilferers in their place.

If the banana phone doesn’t make you feel like a celebrity, then how about trying your own personal sauna? This SereneLife portable sauna uses infrared heat to help you get a good sweat going right at home. Sweat out those toxins (or alcohol, or whatever) and fold the thing up for closet storage when your sweat session is finished.

Are you planning to shave that beard, but need to contain the mess? This man-bib makes it easy. The suction cups stick to your mirror so you can keep the whiskers off of your counter and out of your sink (or collect them for some other purpose that we’re sure isn’t totally weird). At only $12 from Amazon, this beard bib is sure to make any hirsute neat-freak happy.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to make a full breakfast without having to scurry around the kitchen? Wonder no more, because this all-inclusive breakfast station has everything you need. With a non-stick griddle, coffee maker, and toaster oven, this breakfast contraption will turn you into a breakfast champion.

Every once in a while, concealing alcohol is an absolute necessity. There are many different flasks to choose from, but how many are going to be as conspicuously inconspicuous as this one? If anyone questions why you have an NES cartridge in your back pocket, just tell them something cool like, “It’s for emergencies.”

We’ve probably all had that moment where we needed to cut a pizza and didn’t have a pizza cutter handy. But before you go looking for a knife (or shopping for a new pizza cutter), consider using a pair of scissors.These pizza scissors might just be one of the more practical items on our list, making it easy to cut the perfect-sized slice every time.

Another treat for the neat freaks and germophobes out there is the PhoneSoap smartphone sanitizer, which is exactly what it sounds like. Place that filthy phone inside the PhoneSoap, close it shut, and the device will emit UV rays to wipe out bacteria. It fits just about any modern smartphone and comes in at $60 on Amazon.

Another unique item that’s actually pretty practical is this reusable notebook from Everlast. The spiral notebook features 32 erasable pages that wipe clean with a damp cloth when used withPilot FriXion pens, one of which is included. The Everlast reusable notebook is available on Amazon for just $31.

If you’ve ever broken an alarm clock (and not by accident), then this sunrise wake-up clock is for you. Rather than stratling you out of your peaceful slumber with an obnoxious alarm, this Philips clock slowly wakes you up by emitting a warm light that gradually increases in intensity to match the sunrise. It does offer a noise function if you need that extra kick to get out of bed, and doubles as a handy reading light.

The umbrella is so nice, we featured it twice: We included this awesome Star Wars-inspired umbrella in our favorite lightsabers roundup, and it’s just too cool to pass up here. Along with keeping you dry, this light-up umbrella gives adults a legitimate excuse to carry a toy lightsaber around. At only $23, there’s no excuse for any Star Wars fan to pass it up.

