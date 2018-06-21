Stillman College hosts first Military and Law Enforcement Career Day

Jamarious Davis visited as many booths and talked to as many law enforcement officers Thursday as he could.

"It's good to know what different law enforcement agencies are out there," Davis said.

The 21 year-old Stillman College student from Birmingham majors in criminal justice and wants a job after he graduates.

"I said, 'This is in my field.' I wanted to come out here and get experience and just to try start my career," Davis added.

More than 100 kids, many of them in an Upward Bound program, attended Stillman College's inaugural Military and Law Enforcement Career Day.

"They can actually talk to the agencies one-on-one and learn how the hiring process is and what the agency or department requires as far as actually getting hired," said Phillip Cunningham, Stillman College's Director of Safety.

Officer Kevin Moore with the Memphis Police Department told kids what his department is looking for.

"If they want to make a difference in our community this allows the to get that opportunity not only to protect and serve, but also to change that stigma of law enforcement," Moore said.

"Some people just know police officers, sheriff's departments, they got more fields. You got like K-9 units, special forces, SWAT," Davis said.

More than 20 different police, military and first responder agencies attended Thursday's career fair.

