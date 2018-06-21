‘The Last Jedi’ director responds to fan campaign to remake the movie

The first trailer for Creed II has debuted, featuring Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed and Romanian boxer Florian Munteanu as the son of Ivan Drago, Dolph Lundgren's character from Rocky IV

Episode 10 of the The Handmaid's Tale season 2 might be the darkest so far for the hit Hulu series, and writer Yahlin Chang explains what went into the heart-wrenching moments that made 'The Last Ceremony' so powerful.

Tom Cruise has posted the first photo from Top Gun 2, the sequel to the 1986 action film that cast him as hotshot pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, which has officially begun production after years of rumors.

The sequel to 2015 blockbuster Jurassic World, director J.A. Bayona's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom offers a darker spin on the Jurassic Park franchise, but still manages to offer the series' signature spectacle.

It's a good time to be a Star Wars fan, because there's a lot to look forward to on the big screen and television over the next few years. Here are all the upcoming movies and TV shows we know about so far.

The future of Star Wars: All the known movies and TV series coming your way

Count Star Wars: The Last Jedidirector Rian Johnson among the people hoping to see a fan campaign to remake the movie succeed. The director recently responded to a tweet from the Twitter account Remake The Last Jedi and offered a surprising — if not necessarily totally genuine — show of support.

Remake The Last Jedi has been gaining attention through its presence on Twitter and viaa website, where it explains that it hopes to “provide Disney an opportunity to course-correct with the Star Wars franchise.” It argues that between “poor storytelling” and abandoning its “core goal,” the franchise is now “divisive and in disarray.” According to the campaign, it has a team of producers that will put up the money for a remake. In the meantime, it is looking to gather the fan support needed to convince Disney to remake the recent movie.

Our team of producers is offering to cover the budget for a remake of The Last Jedi in order to save Star Wars. Share this and spread the word to let @RobertIger & @Disney know you want this! This isn't a joke, we're ready to have the convo now! #RemakeTheLastJedi #StarWars — Remake The Last Jedi (@RMTheLastJedi) June 20, 2018

The campaign garnered enough attention for it to end up on Johnson’s radar, as CNET noted. He gave the campaign his support, albeit in what seems like a more amused than genuine way. “Please please please please pleeeeeeeaaaase please actually happen please please please please please,” Johnson wrote, throwing in a lot of prayer emojis for good measure.

please please please please pleeeeeeeaaaase please actually happen please please please please please ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/mNpSjgovax — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 21, 2018

Even actor Seth Rogen, who is not tied to the famed film series, weighed in on the movement, but he had more of a reality check for the people behind the campaign. In multiple tweets, he estimated that they will need $200 million to remake the film and questioned how they could raise that much money without key elements such as a script, actors, and the movie rights.

How did you get investors without a script or stars or director or legal ability to make this movie? Those have been important elements in the past. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 21, 2018

The plan may not be perfect, but it does serve as a solid example of how much controversy there has been around the Star Wars franchise in recent years. Not only did fans seem to have a love-it-or-hate-it response toThe Last Jedi, the recent spinoff Solo: A Star Wars Story didn’t make the box office splash Disney had surely hoped to see. In fact, there have even been rumors that Lucasfilm is putting Star Wars spinoff on hold for the time being, Collider reported.

Still, as divided as the fandom has become, we still won’t hold our breath for aStar Wars: The Last Jedi remake anytime soon.



