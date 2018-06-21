What's causing Tuscaloosa's high rate of house fires?

Tuscaloosa firefighters think most of the house fires that happened in the past few months could have been avoided if people closer attention to what's cooking in their kitchen.

Since March, there have been 42 residential fires in Tuscaloosa. Forty-eight percent of those were cooking fires.

No one was killed, but those sent some people to the hospital and caused varying degrees of damage to houses and apartments.

Fire officials suggest you stay in the kitchen as often as possible while you are cooking.

"The No. 1 thing we want to stress is the importance is staying in the kitchen while you're cooking. Make sure you're keeping an eye on everything you're cooking, especially grease on the stove and if you're baking. Make sure you're checking that regularly," said Holly Whigham, fire and life safety educator for Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue.

They suggest keeping a fire extinguisher handy in your kitchen.

If there's a fire too big for you to handle, get out of the home and call for help.

