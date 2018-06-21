Robbery suspect's sagging pants might lead to arrest

A robbery suspect's sagging pants might help authorities make an arrest.

CrimeStoppers reports the Subway on Forestdale Boulevard was robbed June 8 around 9 p.m. There were just two employees in the restaurant at the time. The robber worn a pink hoodie with the words "Pensacola Beach" on it. It’s hard to identify the man, but at one point his pants slipped to reveal at tattoo. It said “was good” or something very similar.

“Fortunately for detectives on the case, he could not keep his pants up. So this may be the one occasion where droopy drawers actually help law enforcement,” Sgt Joh Pennington with Crimestoppers said.

Anyone with information about the robber can contact Crimestoppers at 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.