2 Alabama men sentenced in sex trafficking scheme

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A federal judge has sentenced two men to prison in what prosecutors describe as a sex-trafficking scheme in central Alabama.

A statement from prosecutors says 25-year-old Michael Graham Lowe of Prattville was sentenced to more than 18 years in prison during a hearing Thursday. Thirty-year-old Joshua David Rose of Prattville got almost 17 years in prison.

Authorities say Rose used an internet site to advertise a girl as being available for sex acts, and Lowe helped. Authorities say the men then stood guard outside a motel room while the young victim engaged in sex for money.

Rose pleaded guilty last year, and jurors convicted Lowe earlier this year.

Both men must spend 15 years on probation after prison, and U.S. District Judge Scott Coogler ordered each to pay restitution.

