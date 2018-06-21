Alabaster police trying to identify suspects in Walmart theft - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

(Source: Alabaster PD/Facebook) (Source: Alabaster PD/Facebook)
ALABASTER, AL (WBRC) -

Alabaster police are asking for help identifying two suspects in a theft of lost property.

Authorities say the victim lost his wallet while shopping at Walmart at June 17. Police suspect the two people identified stole the lost wallet.

If you have any information about either suspect, contact Alabaster police at 205-663-7401.

