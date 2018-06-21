Alabaster police trying to identify suspects in Walmart theft

Authorities say gunfire was exchange between two vehicles traveling westbound. Police say a handgun was involved.More >>
Authorities say gunfire was exchange between two vehicles traveling westbound. Police say a handgun was involved.More >>
We're all probably guilty of walking and talking or texting on our cell phones. In Alabama, researchers found more than 60% of accidents involving distracted walking are caused by pedestrians, not drivers. Our On Your Side Investigators are looking into this troubling trend.More >>
We're all probably guilty of walking and talking or texting on our cell phones. In Alabama, researchers found more than 60% of accidents involving distracted walking are caused by pedestrians, not drivers. Our On Your Side Investigators are looking into this troubling trend.More >>
The Alabama Department of Transportation says I-65 NB at the Gov. Guy Hunt Rest Stop just south of Good Hope will remain closed for an undetermined period of time Thursday as crews remove debris and ALDOT personnel inspect the overpass.More >>
The Alabama Department of Transportation says I-65 NB at the Gov. Guy Hunt Rest Stop just south of Good Hope will remain closed for an undetermined period of time Thursday as crews remove debris and ALDOT personnel inspect the overpass.More >>
Another wreck on Interstate 65 southbound has closed all lanes Thursday afternoon.More >>
Another wreck on Interstate 65 southbound has closed all lanes Thursday afternoon.More >>
Authorities say the victim lost his wallet while shopping at Walmart at June 17. Police suspect the two people identified stole the lost wallet.More >>
Authorities say the victim lost his wallet while shopping at Walmart at June 17. Police suspect the two people identified stole the lost wallet.More >>