Bear spotted near Leeds Waffle House

Imagine taking a seat at your local Waffle House - ready to dive into some scattered, smothered, and covered hash browns – when you spot a bear outside!
That’s what happened to Kayla Armstrong. Thursday morning, while waiting for breakfast at a Leeds area Waffle House, she saw what she first thought was a dog. After realizing it was a bear, she recorded the little cub roaming around near the parking lot.
Authorities say the victim lost his wallet while shopping at Walmart at June 17. Police suspect the two people identified stole the lost wallet.
We are tracking a few areas of rain and storms along and east of I-59. It is much quieter back to the west until you get into the Missouri River Valley where strong and severe storms have formed.
Authorities say gunfire was exchange between two vehicles traveling westbound. Police say a handgun was involved.
Another wreck on Interstate 65 southbound has closed all lanes Thursday afternoon.
