Bear spotted near Leeds Waffle House

Imagine taking a seat at your local Waffle House - ready to dive into some scattered, smothered, and covered hash browns – when you spot a bear outside!

That’s what happened to Kayla Armstrong. Thursday morning, while waiting for breakfast at a Leeds area Waffle House, she saw what she first thought was a dog. After realizing it was a bear, she recorded the little cub roaming around near the parking lot.

