Gunfire exchanged in possible road rage incident on I-20

Gunfire exchanged in possible road rage incident on I-20

(Source: Alan Collins/WBRC) (Source: Alan Collins/WBRC)
LEEDS, AL (WBRC) -

Leeds police are investigating a potential road rage incident this morning on I-20.

Authorities say gunfire was exchange between two vehicles traveling westbound. Police say a handgun was involved.

There have not been any reports of injuries.

This story is developing.

