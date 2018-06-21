FIRST ALERT: Tracking showers and storms, mainly east

We are tracking a few areas of rain and storms along and east of I-59. It is much quieter back to the west until you get into the Missouri River Valley where strong and severe storms have formed.

A FIRST ALERT after 9 p.m. for some of those storms to arrive across north Alabama and spread into the central part of the state overnight. Storms could be strong initially and contain gusty winds and then weaken through Friday morning.

Spotty showers remain possible on Friday morning; especially south of I-20 otherwise we will be waiting for the next round of storms to form. They’ll become scattered during the afternoon and instability and wind shear will be high enough for a few severe storms. The main threat is damaging winds but storms could produce hail up to 1” in diameter and even a tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Now if the morning activity is delayed exiting then that would lower the severe threat and something we will be watching for and updating the forecast if necessary.

It does look like whatever forms will be gone by evening which is good for those planning on heading to Free Friday Flicks.

More rain is likely early on Saturday before drier and hotter weather takes over the rest of the weekend.

Next week the rain chance spikes on Monday and then settles down a bit after that.

