UPDATE: 1 lane on I-65 S in Cullman Co. reopened (again) 6 vehicle crash

Another wreck on Interstate 65 southbound closed all lanes Thursday afternoon for about an hour.

One lane has been reopened.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the incident happened at mile marker 303 and involved 2 commercial vehicles and 4 passenger vehicles.

Only one minor injury was reported.

Until the road is clear, travelers are asked to use exit 304 69 N to US 31 south.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.