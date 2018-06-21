TRAFFIC TRACKER: I-65 S in Cullman Co. closed (again) after 6 ve - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

TRAFFIC TRACKER: I-65 S in Cullman Co. closed (again) after 6 vehicle crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Another wreck on Interstate 65 southbound has closed all lanes Thursday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the incident happened at mile marker 303 and involved 2 commercial vehicles and 4 passenger vehicles.

Only one minor injury was reported.

Until the road is clear, travelers are asked to use exit 304 69 N to US 31 south.

