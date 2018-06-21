Residents safely evacuated from house fire in Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Residents safely evacuated from house fire in Birmingham

House fire investigation in B'ham. (Source: Mike Tucker/WBRC) House fire investigation in B'ham. (Source: Mike Tucker/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Crews with Birmingham Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire in Birmingham Thursday afternoon.

The house is located in the 8400 block of 9th Avenue South.

We're told all the residents in the house escaped with no injuries.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly