Phillie Phanatic gives fan black eye with flying hot dog

The Phillie Phanatic comes out with his Hot Dog Launcher. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) The Phillie Phanatic comes out with his Hot Dog Launcher. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia Phillies fan Kathy McVay got a black eye from a hot dog shot out of the cannon. (Source: WPVI/CNN) Philadelphia Phillies fan Kathy McVay got a black eye from a hot dog shot out of the cannon. (Source: WPVI/CNN)

PHILADELPHIA (RNN/AP) - It was a flying frankfurter and not a foul ball that left a baseball fan with a black eye in Philadelphia.

Kathy McVay says she was at Monday night's Phillies game when the team's mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, rolled out his hot dog launcher.

McVay was sitting near home plate and, she says, all of a sudden a hot dog wrapped in duct tape struck her in the face.

"And then the next thing I know he shot it in our direction, and bam!" she told WPVI-TV. "It hit me like a ton of bricks. My glasses flew. Be aware, because you never know. I mean, you would think - I would understand a baseball, but not a hot dog."

McVay says she is suffering from a shoulder injury, so she was unable to swat the hot dog away.

She left the game to get checked out and was diagnosed with a small hematoma.

She told WPVI she doesn't plan legal action.

The Phillies apologized to McVay on Tuesday and the team has offered her tickets to any game.

The Phillies won over the Cardinals 6-5 in 10 innings.

