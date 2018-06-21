Jon Dorenbos shares in Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl magic - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Jon Dorenbos shares in Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl magic

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Former Philadelphia Eagles player and "America's Got Talent" finalist Jon Dorenbos is sharing in the Super Bowl magic despite not playing with the team last season.

The Eagles posted a video Thursday on Twitter of Dorenbos receiving a Super Bowl ring. Dorenbos was a popular figure in the Eagles locker room, known for his gregarious personality and for entertaining teammates with magic tricks.

He was traded to the Saints before the start of last season but retired in September when it was discovered he needed heart surgery, ending his football career.

Dorenbos learned magic as a kid to help him cope with the death of his mother, who was killed by his father. He performed on NBC's "America's Got Talent" in 2016 and finished in third place.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • St. Paul raccoon set free after scaling 25-story tower

    St. Paul raccoon set free after scaling 25-story tower

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 7:17 AM EDT2018-06-13 11:17:10 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 3:05 PM EDT2018-06-21 19:05:05 GMT
    (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon stretches out on a windowsill high above downtown St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul captivated onlookers and generated interest on ...(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon stretches out on a windowsill high above downtown St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul captivated onlookers and generated interest on ...

    A raccoon that scaled more than 20 stories of a high-rise office building in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, has made it to the roof.

    More >>

    A raccoon that scaled more than 20 stories of a high-rise office building in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, has made it to the roof.

    More >>

  • Experts say auto tariffs would raise prices, cost jobs

    Experts say auto tariffs would raise prices, cost jobs

    Monday, June 18 2018 1:10 PM EDT2018-06-18 17:10:27 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 3:04 PM EDT2018-06-21 19:04:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Paul Sancya). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photo, trucks cross the Ambassador Bridge from Windsor, Ontario into Detroit. In nearly a quarter-century since NAFTA was approved, a complex chain of automotive parts makers has sprung up on both...(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photo, trucks cross the Ambassador Bridge from Windsor, Ontario into Detroit. In nearly a quarter-century since NAFTA was approved, a complex chain of automotive parts makers has sprung up on both...
    Experts say Trump's threatened auto tariffs would raise prices, cut sales and would bring industry layoffs.More >>
    Experts say Trump's threatened auto tariffs would raise prices, cut sales and would bring industry layoffs.More >>

  • California moves to clear coffee of cancer-risk stigma

    California moves to clear coffee of cancer-risk stigma

    Saturday, June 16 2018 1:38 AM EDT2018-06-16 05:38:55 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 3:04 PM EDT2018-06-21 19:04:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk into a cup of coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. State health officials proposed a regulation change Friday, June 15, 2018, that would declare coffee ...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk into a cup of coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. State health officials proposed a regulation change Friday, June 15, 2018, that would declare coffee ...

    California officials, having concluded coffee drinking is not a risky pastime, are proposing a regulation that will essentially tell consumers of America's favorite beverage they can drink up without fear.

    More >>

    California officials, having concluded coffee drinking is not a risky pastime, are proposing a regulation that will essentially tell consumers of America's favorite beverage they can drink up without fear.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly