Woman accused of stealing from city's youth baseball program

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Police say a board member of an Alabama city's youth baseball program is accused of stealing $15,000 to $20,000 from the program.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson tells The Montgomery Advertiser that 38-year-old Lindsey Leigh Martin turned herself in on a theft of property charge on Tuesday. She was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

Courthouse records show the Prattville woman is accused of stealing $15,000 to $20,000 from the Dixie Youth baseball program.

Court records show that she doesn't have an attorney. The newspaper could not reach board members of the Dixie Youth organization for comment.

Information from: Montgomery Advertiser, http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com

