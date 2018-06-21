Jill: Tracking scattered rain and storms today and stronger ones tomorrow

More wet weather is building eastward through the early afternoon hours and then we will see a lull before more showers and storms move in from the north tonight.



I don’t expect severe weather today but a strong storm can’t be ruled out.



Temperatures held back to the 80s.



Spotty showers remain possible on Friday morning south of I-20 otherwise we will be waiting for late morning storms to develop and build in from the west.



They’ll become scattered during the afternoon and instability and wind shear will be high enough for a few severe storms.



Main threat is damaging winds but storms could produce hail up to 1” in diameter and even a tornado can’t be ruled out.



More rain is likely early on Saturday before drier and hotter weather takes over the rest of the weekend.



Next week the rain chance spikes on Monday and then settles down a bit after that.



