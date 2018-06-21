Nobel laureate Vargas Llosa hospitalized after fall at home - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Nobel laureate Vargas Llosa hospitalized after fall at home

MADRID (AP) - Nobel laureate Mario Vargas Llosa is under observation at a Madrid hospital after sustaining light injuries in a fall at home.

The Spanish capital's Hospital Ruber Juan Bravo says it admitted the 82-year-old Peruvian writer early Thursday with a bruised left buttock and a slight head injury.

The hospital says in a statement that Vargas Llosa was in severe pain from his bruised buttock, and doctors recommended that he remain in hospital for the time being.

It says the novelist underwent a series of tests. The statement provides no further details about his health.

The hospital says Vargas Llosa had recently returned from a trip to La Palma, one of Spain's Canary Islands off northwest Africa.

