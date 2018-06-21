Mobile, Alabama, considering moving passenger airport

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Mobile, Alabama, are considering a proposal to make air travel more attractive by swapping the city's two airports.

A plan under consideration would send commercial passenger traffic which now lands west of the city at Mobile Regional Airport to Mobile Downtown Airport, which now handles mainly cargo and general aviation flights.

A study released this week says the swap could work after a transition period of three to five years.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is on board, but the plan still must be approved by the Mobile Airport Authority. Members will consider the proposal next week.

While ticket prices to Mobile are generally considered high, the study says swapping the airports would make the city a more attractive destination for low-cost carriers, which could help drive down prices.

